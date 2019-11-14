#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Privacy in the smart phone age: Why the laws fail to check cybercrimes and what you can do about it

Updated : November 14, 2019 09:10 PM IST

Cameras in the phone have made these handheld devices even more dangerous with spyware lurking in many emails and WhatsApp links.
Children download gaming apps which track them and it has led to a rise in child kidnappings through this medium.
Privacy in the smart phone age: Why the laws fail to check cybercrimes and what you can do about it
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Saudi Aramco IPO set to get highest ever valuation, up to $1.7 trillion

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

Sourcing from India to grow beyond $1 billion, says Boeing India Chief

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

TikTok crosses 1.5 billion downloads on App Store, Google Play worldwide

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV