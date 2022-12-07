Princeton Digital Group launches flagship data centre in Mumbai

The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms, Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

Princeton Digital Group (PDG), a data centre service provider, launched its flagship data centre (MU1) in India on Wednesday. The data centre is said to provide 48 MW of critical IT capacity across two buildings.

With a project investment of $300 million, MU1 is built across approximately six acres within a larger IT campus at Arioli, Navi Mumbai. “The campus will deliver secure and scalable data centre capacity to hyperscalers — large cloud, content, commerce and fintech companies,” the company said in a statement.

PDG also added that has delivered MU1 within about 20 months of its announcement and ahead of its scheduled timeline, despite global supply challenges and disruptions.

The MU1 will be powered up to 40 percent by renewable energy and will operate on minimal water consumption. In addition to achieving IGBC Platinum certification, which is the highest standard of Green Buildings Certification, MU1 is reportedly the first Open Compute Project (OCP) certified data centre in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Rangu Salgame, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PDG said, “India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today and is a key focus market for PDG. We are committed to delivering hyper-scale grade capacity at global standards to our customers in India. The launch of MU1 further strengthens our position as a leading Pan-Asia datacenter operator, that is focused on creating sustainable value and being an enabler of digital growth. Our continued track record of delivering on our commitments is a key factor that makes PDG the partner of choice for hyperscalers across the Asia Pacific.”

Established in 2017, PDG has a presence in five countries with a portfolio of 20 data centres and 600 MW capacity.

“The demand for data centres has accelerated rapidly, driven by large-scale cloud adoption, enhanced Internet penetration and extensive digital transformation. Our MU1 data centre provides state-of-the-art internet infrastructure, designed to meet mission-critical requirements. With a formidable team of highly experienced data centre professionals, PDG has ambitious plans to scale and expand across India and is also committed to the cause of grooming young engineering talent into leaders of tomorrow,” said Vipin Shirsat, Managing Director, India, PDG.

PDG said that it is expanding across Asia, with several projects under construction. The company is backed by blue-chip institutional investment firms, Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala).

