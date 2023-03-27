'Prescient', Elon Musk shares 59-year old clip of Arthur C Clarke predicting the future of AI

In the clip, Arthur C Clarke predicts that the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world will be machines who will outthink their creators.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday shared a 59-year-old clip of late science fiction writer Arthur C Clarke predicting the future of Artificial Intelligence, which has gone viral. In the video, Clarke is seen making predictions on the future of AI and he claims that AI will become the most intelligent inhabitants of the earth and they will completely outthink their makers.

Musk wrote a single word, “Prescient”, to express his reaction to the video while sharing it on Twitter. The video originally shared by a user named Massimo has garnered over 11 million views on Twitter.

The fiction writer was featured on a BBC telecast on September 21, 1964, from which the clip had been taken. In the video, he predicted that ''the most intelligent inhabitants of the future world won't be men or monkeys, they will be machines. They will start to think and eventually, they will completely outthink their makers.” He further added that “we are now at the beginning of inorganic or mechanical evolution which will be thousands of times swifter.''

The tweet has gone viral, amassing over 1.7 million views and several users seemed to be agreeing with the late writer's prediction.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Absolutely phenomenal for foreseeing so much in 1964.”

Another user agreed with his predictions and wrote, “Such a visionary was Sir Clarke. I believe the addition of our organic brains by technology is not far in the future. Within a generation at the most. I'll likely miss that, but many of his future ideas have already come to pass. Space stations and satellites already to name just 2.”

While another user slipped into the role of Musk and his company Neuralink in the evolution of the brain. The user wrote, “Musk will innovate a brain AI or high-tech machine. His new invention will accelerate the maximum capacity of brain cells since humans use it only less than 10 percent. Musk's Neuralink brain chip is progressing at present.”

Elon Musk recently criticised OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT. Musk, who is one of the initial founders of OpenAI, tweeted that the company had become a "maximum profit company" which wasn’t in line with his intentions.

The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman has then hit back at Musk's comments and emphasised that OpenAI is “independent” from Microsoft and the tech giant does not have a seat on OpenAI's board.

He further stated that “most of” Musk's comments were not true and they were likely out of concern regarding the future of AI.