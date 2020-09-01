  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Premium smartphone shipments in India grow 18% in first half, Samsung leads: CMR

Updated : September 01, 2020 07:38 PM IST

Samsung and Apple will be in a dead heat in H2, 2020, and potentially slated to garner 28-29% market share each, according to the report.
Samsung led the premium smartphone segment with 37% market share, followed by Apple with 26% share, and OnePlus at a distant third with 15% share.
Premium smartphone shipments in India grow 18% in first half, Samsung leads: CMR

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement