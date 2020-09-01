Technology Premium smartphone shipments in India grow 18% in first half, Samsung leads: CMR Updated : September 01, 2020 07:38 PM IST Samsung and Apple will be in a dead heat in H2, 2020, and potentially slated to garner 28-29% market share each, according to the report. Samsung led the premium smartphone segment with 37% market share, followed by Apple with 26% share, and OnePlus at a distant third with 15% share. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply