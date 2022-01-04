Predictions for Apple’s 2022 line-up: iPhone 14, new MacBooks, iPad Pro and VR/AR Glasses

Apple recently became the first company to hit a valuation of $3 trillion on the back of a stellar year in terms of revenue, backed by some truly revolutionary--and evolutionary--releases, such as the power-packed iPhone 13 line-up, the new MacBooks Pro powered by muscular variants of the ridiculously overpowered M1 chip, and more.
Power On: My expectations for Apple in 2022 - iPhone 14, AirPods, new Pro Macs, and much more - and thoughts on Apple’s 2021 launches. https://t.co/XdZw89QRao— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2022
As with every year, we have predictions (read wishes) that Apple will finally ditch the notch on its iPhones. Mind you, this rumour started as soon as Apple released the iPhone X in September 2017, and it was only last year that the Cupertino giant made the notch 20% smaller. So take this rumour with a generous pinch of salt.
The company will also be releasing an entry-level MacBook Pro, per Gurman. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips may soon be featured in the Mac Pro, a new Mac mini and a large-screened iMac Pro.
One thing we know for sure is that Apple will definitely hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in mid-2022, where it would unveil iOS 16 (codename Sydney) and macOS 13 (nicknamed Rome). Apple has traditionally released some hardware at this event. Could that product be the AR headset? We may find out in June.