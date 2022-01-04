Predictions for Apple’s 2022 line-up: iPhone 14, new MacBooks, iPad Pro and VR/AR Glasses

Apple recently became the first company to hit a valuation of $3 trillion on the back of a stellar year in terms of revenue, backed by some truly revolutionary--and evolutionary--releases, such as the power-packed iPhone 13 line-up, the new MacBooks Pro powered by muscular variants of the ridiculously overpowered M1 chip, and more.

Now, reputed tech journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who has a respectable track record on predicting Apple's releases, had something interesting to say on Twitter.

Power On: My expectations for Apple in 2022 - iPhone 14, AirPods, new Pro Macs, and much more - and thoughts on Apple’s 2021 launches. https://t.co/XdZw89QRao — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) January 2, 2022

So, if the tweet is to be believed--and accurate--we could be getting new iMac Pro, AirPods Pro second generation and "much more". It is a given that we will be getting a new line-up of iPhones in September, but a new, redesigned MacBook Air has long been rumoured to be in the works, as has a budget-friendly iPhone SE third-generation, which is expected to have the same chassis as the second-generation SE, but with 5G capabilities. It is also guaranteed that Apple will release the next generation of its Watch, a new entry-level iPad and a possible refresh of the iPad Air.

New iPad releases and iPhone SE releases have traditionally happened in March, and nothing gives us any reason to suspect that might not be the case in 2022.

The iPhone SE, second generation The iPhone SE, second generation

It must be noted here that none of this is confirmed, and only Apple CEO Tim knows what's Cooking.

The long-rumoured Augmented Reality headset/glasses could also be released this year, but they have been rumoured to release in the past few years too, and that has yet to come to pass.

As with every year, we have predictions (read wishes) that Apple will finally ditch the notch on its iPhones. Mind you, this rumour started as soon as Apple released the iPhone X in September 2017, and it was only last year that the Cupertino giant made the notch 20% smaller. So take this rumour with a generous pinch of salt.

Another rumour, per Gurman, is that the new MacBook Air will feature the M2 generation of its in-house chips--another rumour that is unlikely to become true, given that Apple very recently released its MacBooks Pro with powerful variants of the M1, and is unlikely to overshadow them with a more powerful M2 in a laptop aimed at non-pro users.

The M1 MacBook Air was launched in October 2020 The M1 MacBook Air was launched in October 2020

The company will also be releasing an entry-level MacBook Pro, per Gurman. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chips may soon be featured in the Mac Pro, a new Mac mini and a large-screened iMac Pro.