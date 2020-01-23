Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India
Updated : January 23, 2020 01:34 PM IST
The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will go on sale from February 4 and those who pre-book the device would get one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999, covering accidental screen damage within one year of purchase.
The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology.
