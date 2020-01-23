#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
Pre-book Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite for Rs 39,999 in India

Updated : January 23, 2020 01:34 PM IST

The 6.7-inch Galaxy S10 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will go on sale from February 4 and those who pre-book the device would get one-time screen replacement at Rs 1,999, covering accidental screen damage within one year of purchase.
The Galaxy S10 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology.
cnbc two logos
