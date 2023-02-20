Power Minister launches SADUN to modernise power distribution utilities in South Asia

Apart from enabling knowledge sharing among discoms and enhancing focus on distribution issues at the regional-level, the network aims to enable utility-to-utility (U2U) connect to reap the benefits of aggregation. USAID has already shared a white paper on SADUN with member nations to "get their concurrence on the blueprint of the network" and move ahead in "the process of implementation."

RK Singh, the minister of power and new and renewable energy, has launched the South Asia Distribution Utility Network (SADUN), which aims to modernise distribution of utilities in South Asia via knowledge sharing among the region's discoms.

SADUN is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Power, USAID and PFC. Singh said that all the member nations would benefit from the synergy, exchange of experiences and the sharing of vision-enabled by the network.

USAID had conceptualised SADUN in January 2020 based on a consensus among the participants over a need for an initiative which focused on distribution network in the region.

Representatives from the power sectors of Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka welcomed the initiative while they spoke about the opportunities, challenges and expectations from the forum.

Union power secretary Alok Kumar and USAID's mission director Veena Reddy were also present at the event. The delegates at the event included Sonam Tobjey, CEO of Bhutan Power Corporation; Bikash Dewan, MD of DPDC in Bangladesh; Ajwad Mustafa from Maldives' Ministry of Environment, Climate Change & Technology and MPDUK Mapa Pathirana, Secretary at the Ministry of Power & Energy of Sri Lanka.