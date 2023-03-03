Power Bank App Fraud: ED searches 14 premises including a BSE-listed company

Search revealed that proceeds of crime generated from the fraud have been routed and possessed by Sagar Diamond Ltd. and others. During the search cash of Rs. 25 lakh, Gold/Diamond and other valuables amounting to Rs. 10 crore, digital devices, documents related to bogus import/ export have been seized.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that it has conducted searches at 14 premises pertaining to Sagar Diamond Limited which is a BSE-listed company, RHC Global Exports Limited, their director namely Vaibhav Dipak Shah and their associates in Surat SEZ, Ahmedabad and Mumbai in Power Bank App fraud case.
Search revealed that proceeds of crime generated from the fraud have been routed and possessed by Sagar Diamond Ltd. and others.
"Number of manufacturing units of the entities at Surat SEZ were found involved in exorbitant overvaluation of import/export of Diamond, Gem Stones and other precious metals and siphoning of funds abroad in the garb of bogus imports. During the search, stock to the tune of Rs. thousands of crore shown in the books of account was found to be highly overvalued and having actual value of Rs. 10 crore approx. Synthetic ruby of insignificant value was shown as precious gem" the agency said in its release.
During the search cash of Rs. 25 lakh, Gold/Diamond and other valuables amounting to Rs. 10 crore, digital devices, documents related to bogus import/ export have been seized.
Recently ED had arrested arrested two persons namely Jeetandra Prasad and Dinesh Singh Kushwaha for receiving Rs 2.6 crore from accused Vaibhav Shah in Powerbank App Case, through Hawala Channel.
WHAT IS THE MATTER?
Initially the matter was registered with the Special Cell of Delhi police after which the ED took a serious note and began it's probe simultaneously.
Thousands of common people have been cheated through this app managed by Chinese Nationals in connivance with their associates in India which includes Vaibhav Dipak Shah and Sagar Diamond Ltd.
Investigation has revealed that more than Rs 250 crore of public money by Chinese National in Powerbank App Case.
Several FIRs in different states have been filed in this case in various states and a large number of people have been duped. So far three persons have been arrested in the case and number of Non-bailable warrants have been issued. ED said.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
