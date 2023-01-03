Pokémon GO January Community Day to be held on Saturday

After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Pokémon GO said that trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles.
Pokémon GO announced on Tuesday that the January 2023 Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, January 7. Chespin, the Spiny Nut Pokémon, will also be reportedly featured during this day.
The virtual meetups will take place on Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm local time (IST in India) in eleven cities across India, including New Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Mumbai’s Carter Road Promenade, Pune’s Chittaranjan Vatika Garden, Bengaluru’s Statue of Edward VII in Cubbon Park, Kolkata’s Lions Safari Park, Chennai’s Tower Park in Anna Nagar, Hyderabad’s Indira Park, Lucknow’s Lohia Park in Gomti Nagar, Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur Lake Garden, Varanasi’s Anand Park and Thiruvananthapuram’s The Napier Museum.
Pokémon GO also said that Chespin is likely to appear more frequently in the wild and trainers can also expect to encounter Shiny Chespin.
For $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in other local currencies), trainers will be able to access the Chespin Community Day — exclusive Special Research story, Quality Quills. The tickets to the Special Research story are yet to go live.
After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Pokémon GO said that trainers will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Chespin to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes. Quilladin is also likely to appear in the four-star raids.
Users can only join these raids using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to join these raids. Once trainers successfully complete a four-star Raid Battle against Quilladin, Chespin will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes.
