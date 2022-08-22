Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale to be held on August 27 — here are the details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, the fifth and last event in the series that began in June, will be held on August 27 in Sapporo, Japan, while Trainers from around the world can join the event virtually from 10 am to 6 pm in their timezones.

This year, Trainers around the world have experienced four Pokémon GO Fest events and this will be the fifth and final event on the list.

According to a press release, tickets for the Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event are available now for $10.99 in the in-game shop and include access to special event gameplay on August 27. If one has purchased a Pokémon GO Fest ticket for the main event on June 4 and 5, one already has a ticket to this event — no additional purchase is necessary.

All Trainers who purchase a standalone ticket for the finale event — or those who purchased a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event in June — will be able to gift up to three tickets for the finale event for the reduced price of $4.99 each.

Free Experience

On Saturday, all Trainers can enjoy the following regardless of if they have an event ticket.

A short Special Research story

Take a snapshot during the event for a surprise

For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Munna

Several special avatar items will debut for sale in the shop

A hat inspired by Nihilego

A shirt inspired by Buzzwole

An outfit inspired by the GO Ultra Recon Squad

Ticketed Experience

Trainers with an event ticket can enjoy the following.

For the first time in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to encounter Shiny Unown N & Unown X

Spin Photo Discs at Gyms to earn up to nine free Daily Raid Passes. These can be used only for in-person raids

Take up to five snapshots during the event for a surprise

Earn an extra 5,000 XP in raid rewards when you win an in-person raid

Incense activated during event hours will last for two hours

Earn 3× XP for spinning Photo Discs at PokéStops and Gyms

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators during event hours