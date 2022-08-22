Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale to be held on August 27 — here are the details

Mini
The Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, the fifth and last event in the series that began in June, will be held on August 27 in Sapporo, Japan, while Trainers from around the world can join the event virtually from 10 am to 6 pm in their timezones.
According to a press release, tickets for the Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale event are available now for $10.99 in the in-game shop and include access to special event gameplay on August 27. If one has purchased a Pokémon GO Fest ticket for the main event on June 4 and 5, one already has a ticket to this event — no additional purchase is necessary.
All Trainers who purchase a standalone ticket for the finale event — or those who purchased a ticket for the global Pokémon GO Fest event in June — will be able to gift up to three tickets for the finale event for the reduced price of $4.99 each.
Users can also buy tickets on the Pokémon GO blog.