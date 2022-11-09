    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Pokémon GO November Community Day to be held on Saturday

    Pokémon GO November Community Day to be held on Saturday

    Pokémon GO November Community Day to be held on Saturday
    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    Ursaluna, the Peat Pokémon, is also said to make its Pokémon GO debut during the event. Players can evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s Evolution) during a special full moon appearance at the event to get an Ursaluna of their own.

    Pokémon GO on Wednesday announced that the Pokémon GO November Community Day will be held on Saturday. Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon will also be reportedly featured during that day.

    Ursaluna, the Peat Pokémon, is also said to make its Pokémon GO debut during the event. Players can evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s Evolution) during a special full moon appearance at the event to get an Ursaluna of their own.
    “Our Community Day meetups will take place on November 12 from 2pm to 5pm local time (IST in India). The virtual trainer meetups will be held in seven cities across India, including Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens, Mumbai’s Carter Road Promenade, Pune’s Saras Baug, Bengaluru’s Statue of Edward VII in Cubbon Park, Kolkata’s Lions Safari Park, Chennai’s Tower Park in Anna Nagar and Thiruvananthapuram’s The Napier Museum,” Pokémon GO said in a statement.
    Also Read: Oculus creator claims he is making a 'mindblowing' VR headset that can actually kill you if you die in-game
    For $1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), players will reportedly be able to access the Teddiursa Community Day — exclusive Special Research story, A Sweet Snack.
    The live date for tickets for the Special Research story is yet to be announced.
    After the three-hour Community Day event ends, players, Pokémon GO claims, will be able to take on special four-star Raid Battles. Claiming victory in one of these raids will cause more Teddiursa to appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for 30 minutes.
    Players can only join these raids using Raid Passes and Premium Battle Passes. Remote Raid Passes cannot be used to join these raids, as per Pokémon GO.
    Also Read: Zoom introduces Mail and Calendar, Spots & more for improved experience
