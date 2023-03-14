Poco X5 5G launched in India: Check specs, features and price

The Poco X5 5G joins the Poco X5 Pro 5G in the X5 series which was earlier unveiled in the global market. The phone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Chinese phone maker, Poco has launched a new X series smartphone in India called the Poco X5 5G. The new Poco X5 5G joins the series with the Poco X5 Pro 5G which was earlier launched in both global and Indian markets.

The base Poco X5 5G model is available in two storage configurations and the price of the phone starts at Rs 19,999 in India. However, with a special offer for the first sale and bank offers, the effective price of the phone comes down to Rs 16,999 for the base model (6GB RAM and 128 GB storage).

Price and availability

The Poco X5 5G's higher configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 20,999 and with a similar offer the price on the first day of the sale is Rs. 18,999.

The phone comes in three colour variants, Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, and Jaguar Black.

The Poco X5 5G is set to go on sale from 12 noon on March 21, exclusively on Flipkart.

Specifications

Display

The Poco X5 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass layer along with SGS Care and Seamless Pro Display certifications.

Performance

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is paired with the Adreno 619 GPU. The smartphone also supports the Turbo RAM feature which provides an additional 5GB of RAM to users.

Camera

On the back, the Poco X5 5G sports a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro sensor in a triple camera island setup.

There’s a 13MP selfie camera at the front. The camera comes with soft features like HDR, AI scene detection, night mode, portrait mode, and more.

Battery and other features

The Poco X5 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with an in-box 33W fast charger.

The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box and includes 5G band support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, MIUI Dialer, and more.