Poco X4 Pro 5G at massive discount on Flipkart: Here's how to buy it for Rs 14,999

If you have been planning to buy a budget smartphone, now may be a good time to do so. The Poco X4 Pro 5G, currently one of the best affordable smartphones, is now available on Flipkart at a huge discount.

After the hefty price cut, you can get the Poco X4 5G under Rs 20,000. The offer is on till July 10.

Price cut details

As part of the Flipkart Electronics Sale, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base version of the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 16,999. The top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a price of Rs 18,999.

The discounted prices are applicable across all colour variants of the Poco X4 5G.

Bank and exchange offers

Additionally, one can make use of any of these offers on Flipkart:

10 percent off on Citi credit and debit cards, up to Rs 1000.

10 percent discount on Citi credit card EMI transactions, up to Rs 1250.

5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Rs 12,500 off on exchange of their old smartphone.

Poco X4 5G features

The Poco X4 5G has a 6.67 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood the phone packs a Snapdragon 695 processor.

The phone has a mega 5000mAh battery that comes with a 67W wired fast charger provided in the box.

The Poco X4 Pro also features a glass back, with a triple camera system consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP camera is placed on the front for selfies and video calls.