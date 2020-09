Xiaomi-owned Poco is all set to commence the sale of its Poco X3 smartphone in India on Tuesday. The phone will go on sale at 12 pm. The smartphone, which will be available in blue and grey colours, can be purchased from Flipkart.

Features & specifications

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone comes packed with a 6,000mAh built-in battery, powered with support for 33W fast charging.

Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that features a 64-MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor along with one 13-MP and two 2-MP sensors. On the front, the device comes with a 2-MP selfie camera.

Price