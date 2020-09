Xiaomi-owned Poco is all set to launch its Poco X3 smartphone in India on Tuesday at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed on Flipkart and various social media accounts of Poco India.

Features & specifications

The phone will likely feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display. According to available reports, the device will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. Powered by the Snapdragon 732G SoC, the smartphone is set to come with a battery of over 5000mAh that supports 33Wfast charging.

On the camera front, the device will have a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. There will also be a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies in the front.

Price