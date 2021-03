Chinese smartphone brand POCO is all set to launch their POCO X3 Pro smartphone in India today. The event will commence at 12 pm and will be live-streamed on POCO’s YouTube channel and could be bought via Flipkart.

Features & Specifications

The device, seen widely as a successor to Poco F1, comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+IPS LCD. The device is rumoured to have a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone functions on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC and is packed with a 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the camera front, Poco X3 Pro features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Price and colours