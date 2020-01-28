Business
POCO X2 launching on February 4 with high refresh rate screen
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:47 PM IST
POCO X2 will be similar to the Redmi K30 that Xiaomi had announced last month.
POCO X2 will feature a high refresh rate display, liquid cooling, and, most likely, a Sony IMX 686 primary sensor.
