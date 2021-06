Poco M3 Pro 5G will be launched in India on June 8, the company announced. It will be Poco's first 5G phone in India and will go on sale via Flipkart.

Poco M3 Pro 5G is the upgraded version of Poco M3 which was launched in the country in February.

Price

While Poco didn't specify the price for the device in India, it can be estimated based on its global prices. The phone is available in two variants globally. The 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage option is currently available for €159 (roughly Rs 14,100) and the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage option is available for €179 (roughly Rs 15,900).

The phone is expected to be available in India in the same two variants at similar price points.

Specifications

The global variants run on MIUI 12 which uses Android 11. The phone uses a FullHD+ hole punch 6.5 inch display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The chipset that the handset is using is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery kit that will support 18W fast charging. It will also have an AI Face Unlock system along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the phone will support dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port.

Camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro imager, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Colours

The phone is expected to be available in three colour options in India - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.