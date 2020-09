Xiaomi's Poco has commenced the sale of its latest Poco M2 smartphones in the country. The smartphone, launched last week, is available on Flipkart.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh built-in battery, powered with support for 18W fast charging.

The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499.

The device houses a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera with night mode.

The smartphone will come in black, blue and red colours.