Xiaomi's Poco is all set to commence the sale of its Poco M2 smartphones in the country. The smartphone, launched last week, will be available on Flipkart 12 pm onwards.

Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores at 2.0GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh built-in battery, powered with support for 18W fast charging.

The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499.

The device houses a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie camera with night mode.

The smartphone will come in black, blue and red colours.