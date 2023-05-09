POCO F5 to launch in India today, featuring Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor

Insiders speculate that the base variant could be priced around Rs 27,000, while the top-tier variant might reach the Rs 30,000 mark.
POCO is all set to launch its latest flagship device, the POCO F5, in India on Tuesday. This will be the first in the country to feature the powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor.
Rumours suggest that the POCO F5 will be available in two storage variants. The base variant will offer 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, while the top-tier variant will boast an impressive 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Insiders speculate that the base variant could be priced around Rs 27,000, while the top-tier variant might reach the Rs 30,000 mark.
The smartphone is said to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device will run on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 operating system. In terms of battery life, the POCO F5 could house a 5,160mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.
For the main camera setup on the back, the device is likely to sport a 64 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone might have a 16MP camera for selfies.
The POCO F5 launch event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel at 5.30 pm.
