Poco C55 with 50MP camera launches in India at Rs 9,499; check specifications, other details

Poco launched its latest smartphone, Poco C55 on Wednesday. It is available on Flipkart starting at Rs 9,499 and comes in three colours — Cool Blue, Power Black and Forest Green.

The device comes with a 6.71-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset with up to 11GB of extendable RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage. However, on the device, you only get 4GB and 6GB variants and 64GB and 128GB for storage options.

The back of the Poco C55 interestingly has a unique leather finish, which houses the main camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The main shooter is 50 megapixels and the selfie camera is a 5MP lens.

It is also rated IP52 for water and dust resistance. The battery on the smartphone is 5,000mAh, which Poco claims can give you 27 hours of video playback and 10.5 hours of gaming.