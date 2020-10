Xiaomi-owned Poco is all set to launch its Poco C3 smartphone in India on Tuesday at 12 pm. The event will be live-streamed on various apps and social media platforms including Flipkart, YouTube and Twitter.

Features & specifications

The phone is expected to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display that is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone, reportedly a rebranded Redmi 9C, could also come with other features such as a fingerprint sensor and a 5,000mAh battery that is supported by 10W fast charging.

On the camera front, the device could sport a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and another macro lens.

Price