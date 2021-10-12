Pocket-friendly Moto E40 with triple rear cameras launched in India; check details

Lenovo launched the Moto E40 from its Motorola series of phones in India on October 12. The phone is the latest in the E-model line-up that features phones in the lower spectrum of mid-range budget phones. The phone was released in Europe last week, where it was priced at 149 euros.

Price

The E40 is going to be available in a single variant of 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and has been priced at Rs 9,499 for the Indian market. The phone supports expandable memory of up to 1 TB through a microSD slot. It is going to be available in Carbon Gray and Pink Clay colours, and will be on sale from October 17 through Flipkart.

Specifications

E40 will be powered by Android 11 OS with a dual-nano SIM set-up. The handset will come with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display. The display will have a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing power, paired with the 4GB of RAM will be a Unisoc T700 SoC. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W power charging will be fitted in the E40.

The camera set-up in the rear will be a triple-sensor configuration with a 48 MP prime sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro shooter. The set-up will support Portrait mode, Panorama, Face Beauty, HDR Night Vision, Macro Vision, and a Pro Mode.

An 8 MP, f/2.0 focal length camera has been provided on the front.

Connectivity options for the phone include, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. In terms of sensors, the handset will include a fingerprint sensor on the rear, and an accelerometer, ambient light, and proximity sensor.