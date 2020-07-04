India PM pitches for Atmanirbhar App ecosystem, says IT is tackling disruption brought about by COVID-19 Updated : July 04, 2020 06:58 PM IST Modi had given a call for an "Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and had urged people to be "vocal for local" products. Prime Minister Modi also said that it will help create an "Aatmanirbhar App Ecosystem". "Who knows, I may also use some of these apps made by you," he said in a write-up on LinkedIn. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply