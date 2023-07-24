PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2023 on July 28

The event, which will feature businesses like Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, will highlight India's quick progress towards establishing a worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 28 will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023,' a premier demonstration of India's semiconductor prowess and chip design innovation.

The event, which will feature businesses like Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta , LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics, will highlight India's quick progress towards establishing a worldwide semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The event is said to provide in-depth insight into cutting-edge chip-making technologies and advancements, as well as bring together the top names in the semiconductor and technology industries.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology...is poised to make significant strides in revolutionising the semiconductor landscape in India with the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar, by...Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 July 2023," according to a statement.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate an exclusive exhibition before the main event on July 25.

The exhibition aims to provide visitors with an in-depth look at the cutting-edge technologies and developments that are driving the semiconductor industry.

This platform provides a valuable chance for aspiring students to get in-depth information about semiconductor production, paving the route to a successful career in this industry.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw , Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present at the Semicon India 2023.

Industry leaders and heads of semiconductor companies will also participate in the event.

The inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector.

"Semicon India, a prestigious national-level event, promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry's progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects. With a strong focus on innovation, participation, and growth, this event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," the statement said.

Global stalwarts in semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembling, will gather to share their perspectives on emerging opportunities in India.

The Gujarat Government unveiled the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) - a strategic initiative that reflects the state's commitment to fostering accelerated and inclusive growth within the domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing sector.

Computer storage chip maker Micron has announced plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore)