'India never disappoints anyone': PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar

India and the Modi administration have a vision of making the nation a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Semicon India 2023 today said that India is capable of becoming a trusted chip supplier for the world. India will become a great conductor for the global semiconductor sector, the prime minister declared at the conference.

Semicon India 2023 is being held in Gandhinagar from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30. Leaders of several global companies and startups from the semiconductor industry are in Gujarat for the event.

This is the second edition of the conference, which was first held in 2022. Since then, several new products, technologies and people have joined India's semiconductor industry, boosting its growth.

"Last year, we all took part in Semicon India's first edition. Back then, the discussion was on, 'Why invest in India?' Now that we are meeting after a year, the question has changed to, 'Why not invest in India?" Modi said.

India has a huge role to play in the global semiconductor industry, Modi said, pointing out how its future aspirations are further driving development. Extreme poverty is diminishing very fast in India and cheap data is reaching villages across the nation, Modi said.

"India realises that semiconductors isn't just ours, but the need of the world," PM Modi said.

The world needs a trusted supplier of chips and who better than India, the prime minister declared. The nation is focused on building a chip-making ecosystem with the backing of a "stable, responsible and reform-oriented government," Modi added.

Addressing potential investors in the audience, Modi said, "You have attached your dreams with India's aspirations and India doesn't disappoint anyone."

To back his claim, Modi pointed out three benefits that India provides: its democracy, its demography and its dividend; all three of which can "double-triple your businesses," he said.

To further incentivise investors, PM Modi pointed out that India has one of the lowest corporate taxes and has made its taxation process faceless and seamless. The government has provided special incentives to the semiconductor industry , giving stakeholders a "red-carpet welcome," Modi said.

The nation is witnessing exponential growth in its digital and electronic manufacturing sector with its share in the global electronic manufacturing sector increasing manifold from $30 billion to over $100 billion, PM Modi said.

Additionally, India's exports of electronic manufacturing have doubled in the past few years and today has over 200 mobile manufacturing units. Broadband users in the country have increased from 60 million in 2014 to 800 million. While India had only 250 million broadband connections in 2014, it now has 850 million.

Representatives of several major companies such as Micron Technology , Applied Materials, Foxconn, SEMI, Cadence and AMD attended the conference.

During his address, Modi also pointed at the recently-approved National Quantum Mission through which the government has identified over 300 colleges where courses on semiconductors will be available.

The theme of the Semicon India 2023 is "Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem" and it will run for two days from Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30.

It aims to bring together global leaders from industry, academia and research institutions to showcase India’s semiconductor strategy and policy.

