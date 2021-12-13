PM Modi's handle not compromised due to systems breach, says Twitter

Microblogging platform Twitter on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handle, which was briefly hacked during the early hours of Sunday, was not due to a breach of its own systems.

“As per our investigation to date, it appears that the account was not compromised due to any breach of Twitter’s systems,” the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

A Twitter spokesperson said, "We have 24X7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity."

Twitter says that their investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time.

A tweet promoting Bitcoin was shared from the PM's handle which was later deleted.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.