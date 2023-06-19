PM Modi's US visit sparks optimism for Indian semiconductor industry

PM Modi will be in the US as a guest of President Joe Biden from June 20 to 24. The bilateral ties between the two countries are anticipated to improve as a result of this visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has generated optimism within the Indian semiconductor industry, with K Krishna Moorthy, President of the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), expressing high hopes for significant announcements in the coming weeks.

"Probably there will be some announcements coming. It's not possible for me to comment on that, but we are definitely going to see a series of announcements coming in the next many weeks. Probably one will start with this visit of the Prime Minister," Moorthy told CNBC-TV18.

The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States has raised expectations within the industry for groundbreaking announcements. Moorthy expressed optimism that the bilateral discussions between India and the US would lead to the unveiling of crucial initiatives aimed at strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India.

One of the key initiatives that the IESA eagerly awaits from the US government is the creation of world-class global skills. By fostering an environment that nurtures talent and imparts specialised skills, this initiative would bolster India's ability to compete on a global scale in the semiconductor industry.

Last week, Reuters reported that Micron Technology is close to an agreement to commit at least $1 billion toward setting up a semiconductor packaging factory in India and an announcement could be made during the Prime Minister's visit.

"The amount of money committed could go as high as $2 billion, one of the people said. The details could change as discussions are in progress, and there’s no guarantee an agreement will be finalised," the report added.

As anticipation builds around Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts eagerly await the series of announcements expected to shape the future of the Indian semiconductor industry.

The Prime Minister will begin his official state visit to the United States by leading the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21. Following the celebration of International Yoga Day, PM Modi will depart for Washington, DC, where he will arrive at the White House to a formal welcome on June 22.

PM Modi will be in the US as a guest of President Joe Biden from June 21 to 23. The bilateral ties between the two countries are anticipated to improve as a result of this visit.