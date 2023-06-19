PM Modi's US visit sparks optimism for Indian semiconductor industry

PM Modi will be in the US as a guest of President Joe Biden from June 20 to 24. The bilateral ties between the two countries are anticipated to improve as a result of this visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States has generated optimism within the Indian semiconductor industry, with K Krishna Moorthy, President of the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), expressing high hopes for significant announcements in the coming weeks.

"Probably there will be some announcements coming. It's not possible for me to comment on that, but we are definitely going to see a series of announcements coming in the next many weeks. Probably one will start with this visit of the Prime Minister," Moorthy told CNBC-TV18.