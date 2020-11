The Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T of the Government of Karnataka is organizing 23rd edition of Karnataka’s flagship event BENGALURU TECH SUMMIT 2020 scheduled to be held between November 19th-21st. 2020. Amidst the challenges of global pandemic, for the first time entire summit will be held virtually and the central theme is aptly chosen as 'NEXT IS NOW' highlighting the significance of advancing future at the accelerated pace and the need for preparedness by using innovations and technological interventions. Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi ji will inaugurate the summit virtually and address the gathering.

This is the fourth consecutive year wherein the two flagship events of Karnataka Bangalore IT.biz and Bangalore India Bio are brought under one umbrella of Bengaluru Tech Summit highlighting the need for synergies amongst different streams of science and technologies.

‘The summit will feature Multi-track Conference, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance, STPI-IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards and Bengaluru Impact Awards. The other popular programmes among students namely Rural IT Quiz, Biotech Quiz and Biotech Posters will also be held virtually. For the first time, India Bio segment will feature BioPartnering in collaboration with Inova Partnering tool, the global leaders in facilitating pre-scheduled business meetings.

The Summit will be addressed by over 250 domain experts including over 80 Global personalities focusing on the most disruptive technologies and innovations across the globe under four major themes namely Knowledge Hub, Innovation Corner, One Health and Country Sessions. Some of the key focus areas of the summit are: Aerospace and defense Technologies, Healthcare, Future of Work, Startup for Public Good, Electronics & Semi-Conductor, Reimagining Digital Health and COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness among others.

A dedicated track for Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) sessions has been created at Bengaluru Tech Summit for facilitating international partnerships. Countries will host technology sessions for ecosystem connects, exchange of ideas and people, and deliberations on policy environment. Some key sessions include “Tech’s role in Green Recovery and a Sustainable Future” by UK, “From Cyberspace to Outer space” by Australia, “Driving the Future of Food and Nutrition” by Switzerland; and “E-mobility – Moving into the Future” by Germany.

This year, the Government of Karnataka is expected to sign over 12 MoUs with GIA partner institutions for cooperation in startups, research & development and skilling, out of which 7 will be signed at Bengaluru Tech Summit. The MoU between Center for Excellence of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Karnataka and Business Finland will focus on bi-lateral market access for startups, joint research program for societal good and mutual student and faculty exchange program. The Center of Excellence for Agri Innovation housed at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) has agreed to sign an MoU with the World Startup Factory in the Netherlands, where the main area of focus will be a virtual market access program for the growth stage startups to explore global markets. The MoU will also chart deliverables regarding mentorship connects and mutual industry facilitation. Department of Electronics IT Bt and S&T and the Department of Commerce and Industry have jointly decided to sign an MoU with Indiana Economic Development to work on projects in Electric Vehicles and Medical Devices/Healthcare. The MoU will be signed for a period of 5 years.

The multi-track conference will feature over 70 sessions addressed by over 250 world class speakers. International exhibition will consists of 250 plus exhibitors from Start Ups to IT and Biotech majors as well as R&D and academic institutes showcasing their services, products and technologies to 4000+ delegates, 20000+ business visitors.

Addressing the media at the curtain raiser event, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Minister for IT, BT and S&T said, “Bengaluru Tech Summit has emerged as the leading technology show not only for Karnataka State but for the entire country. This year I am glad that despite the pandemic challenge faced by the world, BTS is on schedule as a virtual event and it has truly become a global show. Participation of over 25 tech nations is testimony to the recognition of Bengaluru as the leading tech hub of the country. We are honoured to receive the confirmation from Shri Narendra Modi ji, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India for agreeing to inaugurate the 23rd edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit on 19th November 2020.”

Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt and S&T, Government of Karnataka said, “With cutting edge research, new ideations and innovations, Karnataka has been the nation’s leading tech hub and has brought the spotlight time and again to India. At the 23rd edition of our flagship program Bengaluru Tech Summit, our State is set to further break the barriers of time and boundaries by bringing the world’s best innovators, researchers, policy makers, and industrialists on one virtual forum. This year, Bengaluru Tech Summit will be bigger -and will showcase the best innovations of not only Karnataka, but also the nation and the world. Through BTS, we hope to continue to engage with stakeholders at a global level, through exchange of people and ideas, so that Karnataka may consistently maintain its lead position in innovation, science and technology.”

The Summit will be conducted under the able guidance of the three Vision Groups on IT, Biotech and Start-ups consisting of senior Industry Captains and R&D Heads across verticals. For the first time International Advisory Group is also formed adding global perspectives to the conference programme. This is the only event in India which brings together on common platform India’s leading cross sectoral industry organisations like Nasscom, TiE, ELCIA, IESA, ABAI, ABLE, CLIK and IACC.

For more details visit www.bengalurutechsummit.com