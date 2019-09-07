Technology

Chandrayaan 2: PM Modi to address nation at 8 AM after Moon lander loses contact

Updated : September 07, 2019 06:32 AM IST

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations.

Vikram's descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km.