Addressing a crowd at Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded citizens for their enthusiasm in drone technology and said he "conducts surprise inspections of development work across the country with the help of drones."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday said that technology has ensured the last-mile delivery and that India is moving towards "creating a strong drone-manufacturing ecosystem through schemes like PLI (production linked incentive) scheme".

"Every month I organise a Pragati meeting with government officials. I request them to show a live demonstration of the development works in various parts of the country with the help of drones," PM Modi said while addressing a crowd at Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi.

"Today, we need to see the the quality of the government work as well. It is not necessary for me to inform authorities before that I would be coming for an inspection. That way, everything will be put in place. But rather, I send a drone, it brings the information to me and they

He said he also monitored the development work in Kedarnath using drones as it was physically impossible for him to visit the area time and again.

PM Modi further lauded citizens for their enthusiasm in drone technology. He said, "The enthusiasm being seen in India regarding drone technology is amazing. It indicates the possibilities of an emerging sector of employment generation in India."

"This energy is visible. It is a reflection of the quantum jump in the drone service and drone-based industry in India," he said.

"Technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery of government schemes. Use of drones will increase in the defense sector and disaster management," PM Modi said, adding, "Drone Mahotsav is the symbol of new India."

PM Modi's comments came soon after he launched 150 remote pilot certificates at the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 organised at Delhi Pragati Maidan on Friday.

He also hit out at the previous governments in India and said, "Some spread the fear regarding technology. Earlier governments saw technology as a problem. Technology never became part of the system earlier. The poor and the middle-class suffered the most. But new Technology brings in newer opportunities."