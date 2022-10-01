Today, even a small street vendor prefers 'UPI' to cash: PM Modi on digital payments

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Prime Minister Narendra Modi said small traders, small entrepreneurs, local artists and artisans can now market to everyone, as he officially launched 5G services in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that even small street vendors today tell the customer not to transact in cash but via UPI instead, as he officially launched 5G services in the country. “This shows when a facility is available, thinking also gets emboldened," the PM said.

"Small traders, small entrepreneurs, local artists and artisans can now market to everyone," he said, highlighting his government’s efforts in the area of digital payments.

The 5G rollout is aimed at providing seamless coverage, high data rate, less delay in internet connectivity and highly reliable communications. It will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people, according to an official statement.

ALSO READ: The four pillars of 5G era listed out by PM Modi

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on the country is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035, it said.

The PM said the cost of data in India is among the lowest in the world. It has come down from Rs 300 to about Rs 10 per GB.

"When the government works with clean intentions, the intentions of citizens also undergo change... This is the key difference in the intention (niyat) of 2G and 5G," the PM said.

The use of 5G technology is not limited to speedy internet access, the PM said, it also has the capability to change lives.

“The government itself promoted citizen-centric delivery service through the app. Whether it is about farmers or small shopkeepers, we have given them a way to meet their daily needs through the app," he said.

The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of “New digital Universe”.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani says India may have started late but will finish first