Agriculture's contribution in India's GDP has been dismal despite a large portion of the country's workforce in the industry. Technology, especially 5G, is expected to help farmers make better use to monitor weather, real-time prices, world trends, livestock, among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet farmer representatives on Saturday during his schedule to commercially roll out 5G in the country. Modi will visit the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition and will witness demonstrations of the uses of 5G technology in multiple areas.
Earlier, the three major telecom operators of India demonstrate one use case each in front of Modi. Reliance Jio demonstrated 5G use by connecting a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.
Airtel demonstrated how a girl from Uttar Pradesh could witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of virtual reality and augmented reality. Vodafone Idea was to demonstrate the safety of workers in an under-construction tunnel of Delhi Metro by creating a digital twin of the tunnel.
