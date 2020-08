The minister of electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday announced a healthy response to the Rs 41, 000 crore Production Link Incentives (PLI) scheme, welcoming Apple and Samsung to India.

CNBC-TV18 was the first to report on participation by Samsung and Apple's second largest contract manufacturer, Pegatron's application under the PLI scheme.

Meanwhile, conspicuous by the absence in the list of applicants were Chinese players. None of the Chinese companies such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme and OnePlus have applied for benefits under the PLI scheme.

On the absence of the Chinese firms, IT minister maintained that the rules with respect to investment and security were clearly defined for countries neighbouring India. Ravi Shankar Prasad, without naming any country, reiterated that these rules on security and investment will need to be complied with.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that over 22 applications were received, under the scheme. The list of global applicants includes Samsung, Pegatron, Foxconn, Winston and Rising Star.

There was significant interest expressed by local manufacturers as well, with applications being filed by Lava, Dixon, Micromax, Sojo, Optimus and Padget Electronics.

The ministry also revealed that over 40 applications were also received for the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC) scheme aimed at boosting manufacturing of electronics components.

In light of the enthusiastic response from the industry, the government estimated that over the next five years, it will lead to production of mobiles and components worth Rs 11.5 lakh crore.