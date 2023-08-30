PLI scheme for IT Hardware manufacturing receives 32 applications, Apple opts out

1 Min Read
The government has received 32 applications for the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware for manufacturing laptops, PCs and servers, said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday during a press conference.
All of them are driven to gear up manufacturing and bring in supply chains. Vaishnaw noted that companies like HP, Dell, Lenovo, Thompson, Acer, and Asus will be manufacturing laptops under the scheme. Whereas, HP, VVDN, Lenovo will be manufacturing servers.
He also added that Apple has not applied under the PLI framework. This move should see a significant reduction in the import of laptops and PCs, Vaishnaw said, adding that “import restrictions are not a worry anymore.”
Three very large manufacturing facilities are also expected to be set up, which will not only cater to India but will also look at exports. According to Vaishnaw, the potential of localisation can be up to 75 percent through this.
The Union Cabinet authorised a Rs 17,000-crore incentive in May to stimulate local manufacturing of IT hardware such as tablets and laptops, and the scheme is expected to create Rs 3.35 lakh crore in incremental production over a six-year period.
The application window closes at 11.59 pm on Wednesday.
