Console gaming enthusiasts can rejoice as PlayStation 5 digital edition will finally be available for purchase in India. Sony Centre’s official website shows that the digital edition of the next-generation console will be available from Rs 39,990.

The official release date is not confirmed yet as only the pre-orders will be opened from May 17.

Deliveries will also be delayed due to the widespread lockdowns that have been imposed across the country due to the ongoing pandemic. Complicating matters is the fact that other online retailers have not heard from Sony about the arrival of the new gaming console as of yet. The digital edition is only listed on Sony’s shopatsc.com website.

The news for the pre-order listing comes almost six months after the console saw global release. The ninth-generation video game console was first released in November 2020 in select countries and then saw a global launch a few weeks later. The console was first available for sale in India for pre-orders on January 12, but deliveries were only shipped out by February 2. The stocks allotted for pre-order was sold out almost immediately.

"PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase,” the company had said.