PLAYFIT SLIM2C review: A budget smartwatch with fair share of hits and misses

The smartwatch will be available at a price of Rs 3,999 on PLAY's official website, all major e-commerce platforms and various offline retail stores.

Among wearables, the smartwatch category was the fastest growing, with over 12 million shipments in a single quarter in 2022, a growth of 178.8 percent year-on-year, according to the recent data from the International Data Corporation's (IDC) India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker. Consumers are constantly looking for a smartwatch that will fulfil their needs.

The data also showed that basic smartwatches continued to dominate with a 95.5 percent share in the third quarter of 2022 - which means that smartwatches do not necessarily have to be top-notch and expensive.

PLAY, another player in the game, launched its latest smartwatch, PLAYFIT SLIM2C , on Tuesday for Rs 3,999. The company sent me the smartwatch to review, and my two-week experience with it has been interesting.

Let's start with the build of the watch. It has a zinc-alloy body that causes a 2.5D glass display. Even with its 1.3-inch screen, it feels even lighter than my smaller 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 , making t highly comfortable to wear. The only catch is that the watch comes in a single size and that — especially for people with slender wrists like me — can be troubling.

The watch has a single physical button that functions as a back button and turns the screen off/on.

The screen is an IPS LCD which is sharp and bright. You will have no problem looking at it, even in broad daylight. And just like the Galaxy Watch 5, this one also comes with a thick bezel, but since most of the watch's interface is black, you will barely notice it. It is only noticeable if you have a coloured watch face, which can be easily solved by swapping the watch for a darker alternative.

Fortunately, most of the watch's in-built faces have a dark background, and you even have the option to custom build one yourself through its companion app PLAYFIT, available on both Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store. The faces also show you your data like battery life, step count and heart rate, but the interface isn't interactive.

(Image: PLAY) (Image: PLAY)

Getting into the watch's features — the first that comes to mind and is most commonly used is Bluetooth calling. Even if you are not someone who works out every day or cares about your heart rate at every minute of the day, using your smartwatch to take calls is something we all do.

The audio quality is clear and loud, and while the watch only functions on vibrate or mute mode, it still tells you who's calling if the contact is saved on your phone.

Other features of the watch include monitoring your steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, and sleep monitoring patterns. It also has several workout modes like walking, running, cycling, and sports modes, including badminton, tennis, skipping, etc. All these modes essentially record your busy time, steps, calorie burn and heart rate. You will have to manually start and end each workout session to be able to record the metrics.

The accuracy of these features, however, is not always on point. There were times when the watch missed counting steps and even showed me an entirely different reading from an oximeter when I checked my heart rate on both simultaneously.

Another issue I faced with the watch — which could be a deal breaker for some — is that the watch acted as a speaker as soon as I paired it with my phone. All the audio output came out through the watch, even when I did not want it to; for example, while watching YouTube on the phone or even I had my earphones on, the default media output was the watch, and I had to manually switch between devices depending on where I wanted the sound to come from. This can be especially annoying when you're in public and have to take a call.

But if there's one thing that PLAY has nailed, it's the battery life on the device. I only had to charge it once in the two weeks I had with the watch. The watch also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, which means it will withstand rain and dust storms. You might catch a cold, but your watch won't.

All in all, the watch delivers for its price. It would be unfair to expect it to have flagship features, but certain things can be fixed with future updates. As far as the physical elements, like build quality, battery life, etc., are concerned, PLAY has done a decent job.

Conclusion

The budget smartwatch market, as is evident from IDC's report, is highly competitive. Brands and consumers are meeting halfway at affordable prices with features that can be widely used. For a "Bluetooth-calling" smartwatch, as PLAY calls it, the PLAYFIT SLIM2C has nailed it. At Rs 3,999, everything else is just a cherry on top.

For people looking in the range, this is a good enough device and those looking for more than what the watch offers will need to loosen their budget. There is no in-between.