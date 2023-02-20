PLAYFIT FLAUNT Review: Great display, long battery life, bluetooth calling and more, on a budget

The PLAYFIT FLAUNT comes in two colours — champagne and black. It is available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and on PLAY’s official website. It is priced at Rs 3,999.

Smart wearables company PLAY has definitely upped its game with its latest smartwatch offering, the PLAYFIT FLAUNT, which is priced at Rs 3,999. I spent about 15 days with the watch and I must say that I’m impressed. All the complaints I had with the previous PLAYFIT SLIM2C now seem to be resolved — well, almost.

Build and fit

This one comes with a square dial, like that of the Apple Watch. The smartwatch only comes in one size which could be a deal-breaker for people with slender wrists, as it was for me. While the material is okay-ish, the size did make wearing the watch for longer durations uncomfortable for me. The strap is silicone, which is a plus.

Screen

The screen has a 1.78-inch Super-AMOLED display, which is much brighter than the LCD panel on SLIM2C. The display also has a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also has an Always On Display which allows you to look at the time without having to wake the watch up.

It also has “Wrist Sense” which I’m assuming means that the display turns on when I’m looking at it, but it barely worked on the review unit that I received. Sadly the screen-on time also maxes out at 15 seconds, which again, depends on user preference, but for me, it was a bummer.

Interface

The interface on this smartwatch is interesting. It gives you three menu styles to choose from — a normal list view, an icon view (like we have on phones) and one that looks like the menu on Apple Watch. It is a touch smartwatch with two buttons on the right side — one is a power/back button and the other takes you to active modes to track your fitness activities.

Sound Quality

This is something that really impressed me. With the SLIM2C, I had trouble controlling the media output on my phone but PLAY seems to have fixed it this time around. The sound quality on calls was also really good and loud, even in crowded places. One thing that is extremely important to me is being able to control music through my smartwatch and this one did that too. Despite not having a dedicated Spotify app. I could only pause and play the music along with volume controls but I’ll take that as a win.

Battery

I said this for SLIM2C and I’m saying this for FLAUNT — great battery life. For someone who has to charge her smartwatch every day, this was a blessing. This can go on for four to five days (or maybe more) on a single charge, depending on the usage.

Conclusion

Apart from some hiccups here and there and the fact that you cannot check your notifications on the smartwatch or text on it, it is a great deal, especially for the price of Rs 3,999. It can track your heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, blood pressure and most fitness activities (not auto-detect, though). Also, from experience the tracking is not always accurate, so do not solely rely on it and get a medically graded sensor if you really need it.