PLAY to release new fashion-focused smartwatch next week

PLAY, a Gurgaon-based manufacturer of smart and affordable AIoT products will soon launch a fashion-focused smartwatch. In a press release, the company said the latest wearable product has been designed and manufactured in India. "The new, yetto-launched fashion smartwatch shall sport a 1.3-inch circular dial with a super bright and rich IPS display resolution making up for an all-round visibility of the watch display," the release stated.

The company claims the smartwatch has been designed "in line with the taste of contemporary Indian consumers", and sports a blend of traditional and modern features . It is expected to be priced at Rs 5,000 and launched on November 22.

The new smartwatch sports an IP67 rating and a battery life of approximately 5 days, as per the release.

The smartwatch also features fitness monitoring features like real-time notifications about heart rate, blood-oxygen (SPO2), blood pressure, sedentary alert, pedometer and sleep monitoring tools to complement the fitness regime of users.

PLAY was co-founded by Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain in 2019. The press release stated its products are currently available only in India and UAE. In India, PLAY has online partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart as well as its own e-store , besides being available in offline stores across the country.

This has been a bumper year for wearables in India, as more than 37 million units of wearable devices were shipped across the country in the third quarter of this calendar year, recording a 56.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, as per a report released on Friday, November 11, by the International Data Corporation.

According to IDC's report, 37.2 million units — smartbands, smartwatches, and earwear — were shipped in India in the September quarter, with smartwatches clocking a huge 179 percent YoY growth, and nearly 200 percent sequentially.

As per the report, BoAt captured the highest market share in this period with 32 percent, registering a 19.5 percent growth YoY, followed by Noise (13.8 percent market share, 216.5 percent growth YoY). Interestingly, Noise leads the market in smartwatches with a 29.5 percent share.