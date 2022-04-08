Google Play Store has dumped at least six “fake” antivirus apps for spreading their own malware, TechRadar reported on Thursday. Cybersecurity experts from Check Point Research, a cyber-threat intelligence company, have claimed that half a dozen antivirus apps available on the Play Store were being used to spread banking malware, said the report.

The ‘antivirus’ apps found to be indulging in foul play were — Atom Clean-Booster, Antivirus; Antivirus, Super Cleaner; Alpha Antivirus, Cleaner; Powerful Cleaner, Antivirus; Center Security - Antivirus (two versions).

Theses apps were carrying a malware strain -- "Sharkbot'' – which steals passwords and banking information, according to the report that cites Check Point Research. It added that further, the Sharkbot malware "shares push notifications" and "offers fake login prompts" in an attempt to hoodwink users into sharing their credentials with attackers.

While these "malware-spreading" apps have been removed from the Play Store , they continue to remain active in unofficial app markets.

Android users who downloaded any of these applications before Google removed them from the Play Store have been advised to remove them. According to Google Play Store data, these apps were downloaded about 11,000 times in total.

During a week-long study by Check Point Research, cybersecurity experts identified "more than 1,000 unique infected endpoints", the report highlighted. They suspect the malware to be of Russian origin, it added.

It has geo-fencing features which ignore devices in China, India, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus. The primary targets were users in the United Kingdom and Italy, according to the report.

However, the study found that simply downloading the app wouldn't put users at risk. Threat actors won't be able to steal credentials until the user grants the app permissions for accessibility services.