technology News

Play launches 'Playfit Flaunt' smartwatch priced at Rs 3,999
Jan 19, 2023
By Anushka Sharma  Jan 19, 2023 11:15:22 PM IST (Published)

PLAY, a homegrown smart wearables company, launched its latest smartwatch, the PLAYFIT FLAUNT on Thursday. The smartwatch boasts a 1.78-inch Super-AMOLED, Always-on Display (AOD) and offers 550 nits brightness with an IPS panel and 2.5D Glass.

Powered by the latest Realtek chipset, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and is designed to work with the universal companion application, PLAYFIT, for seamless connection and fitness monitoring.
According to PLAY, the smartwatch has a battery life of five days and can stay on standby for more than 20 days on a single charge. The PLAYFIT FLAUNT also comes with multiple monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, respiratory rate, sedentary alert, and even a female health tracker. It also has an IP67 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.
Also Read: Fitness gear maker beatXP enters smartwatch segment, targets 10% market share by 2023
The smartwatch also comes pre-integrated with voice assistance through Google Assistant and Apple Siri. Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer of World of Play, said, "At PLAY, we truly believe in designing smartwatches that blend the defined lines of fashion and technology. We always aim to get the latest technology advancement in a very flaunt-worthy product design."
The PLAYFIT FLAUNT is available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's D2C site, www.theworldofplay.com, in two vibrant colours of "Champagne-Wine" and "Black-Black" and is priced at Rs 3,999.
Also Read: PLAY launches new smartwatch PLAYFIT DIAL3 for Rs 2,999
smartwatch

