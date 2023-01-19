Play launches 'Playfit Flaunt' smartwatch priced at Rs 3,999

The PLAYFIT FLAUNT is available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's D2C site, www.theworldofplay.com, in two vibrant colours of "Champagne-Wine" and "Black-Black" and is priced at Rs 3,999.
PLAY, a homegrown smart wearables company, launched its latest smartwatch, the PLAYFIT FLAUNT on Thursday. The smartwatch boasts a 1.78-inch Super-AMOLED, Always-on Display (AOD) and offers 550 nits brightness with an IPS panel and 2.5D Glass.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years
Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds
Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up
Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Powered by the latest Realtek chipset, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling and is designed to work with the universal companion application, PLAYFIT, for seamless connection and fitness monitoring.
According to PLAY, the smartwatch has a battery life of five days and can stay on standby for more than 20 days on a single charge. The PLAYFIT FLAUNT also comes with multiple monitoring features such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep cycle, respiratory rate, sedentary alert, and even a female health tracker. It also has an IP67 rating, making it dust and water-resistant.
The smartwatch also comes pre-integrated with voice assistance through Google Assistant and Apple Siri. Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer of World of Play, said, "At PLAY, we truly believe in designing smartwatches that blend the defined lines of fashion and technology. We always aim to get the latest technology advancement in a very flaunt-worthy product design."
The PLAYFIT FLAUNT is available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's D2C site, www.theworldofplay.com, in two vibrant colours of "Champagne-Wine" and "Black-Black" and is priced at Rs 3,999.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!