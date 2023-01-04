PLAY launches new smartwatch PLAYFIT DIAL3 for Rs 2,999

PLAYFIT DIAL3 comes in three colour variants — blue, black and silver. Priced at Rs 2,999, the new-age smartwatch is available on leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Users can also buy it from PLAY’s official website.

PLAY, a homegrown consumer electronics company, launched its latest smartwatch, PLAYFIT DIAL3 on Thursday. The newest addition to the PLAYFIT series comes with Bluetooth Calling, an integrated Voice Assistant, and fitness monitoring.

The watch sports a 1.8-inch display with 500-nits brightness. It also features several fitness tracking modes and multiple customisable watch faces. Additionally, it can also monitor blood pressure, blood oxygen, heart rate, sedentary alert, sleep and calorie consumption.

The device comes integrated with both, Google-Assistant and Siri and has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. PLAY also claims that the watch can function straight for up to five days on a single charge.

The PLAYFIT DIAL3 will work with the same “PLAYFIT” companion application which works for all PLAYFIT smartwatches. Consumers upgrading from any of the earlier PLAYFIT smartwatches, can conveniently access their old fitness monitoring data on the new PLAYFIT DIAL3 smartwatch too. PLAYFIT companion application is available, both on Google and Apple stores.

Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer, World of Play said, “At PLAY, we understand the evolving tech and its suitability to commercial products and designs. We try and evaluate the new technological advancements to align them with our consumers’ needs and preferences. All our products are carefully designed in sync with their likes and requirements, with a dash of style to make these devices look extremely chic and trendy for today’s Gen Z and millennial consumers. PLAYFIT DIAL3 is another such innovative smartwatch design that is equipped with multiple fitness features and other unique functions, making the model unique amongst its set of peers. We look forward to receiving a favourable consumer vote of confidence and will continue designing and developing similar products for our consumers in the coming times.”

A full review of the smartwatch is underway, so keep following this space to find out more.

