Flipkart is offering exclusive offers on the Apple iPhone 14, potentially bringing down the price of the device to Rs 56,900.

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then the e-commerce portal Flipkart has brought one of the best opportunities for you. The Apple 14 128GB version, priced at Rs 79,900 is among the most in-demand devices of the year. Flipkart is offering exclusive offers that can potentially bring down the price of the iPhone 14 close to Rs 50,000.

Offers from Flipkart on the iPhone 14

Flipkart is offering the iPhone 14 128GB with a 3 percent discount at Rs 77,400. Then, there is also an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,500. With the exchange discount, the effective price of the smartphone comes down to Rs 56,900.

Customers using Flipkart Axis Bank Card will get an additional 5 percent cashback. Flipkart is also offering Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions with 1P EMI.

Consumers with HDFC Bank credit can get a Rs 5,000 instant discount on non-EMI transactions. Those using HDFC credit or debit cards for EMI transactions can get a Rs 5,000 instant discount as well. This is on top of the Rs 2,500 discount that Flipkart is offering on the iPhone 14 for all customers.

With these cashback and bank offers the price of the iPhone 14 128GB can be potentially brought down close to Rs 50,000.

iPhone 14 Features

The iPhone 14 comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate 6.06-inch touchscreen display. The smartphone is powered by a Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic processor, and it supports wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

The iPhone 14 packs a 12-megapixel (f/1.5) primary camera, and a 12-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the rear. It has a single 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a front camera setup for selfies.