Pixel 7a first impressions: Google's new affordable phone shares the excellent DNA of its bigger siblings

Pixel 7a first impressions: Google's new affordable phone shares the excellent DNA of its bigger siblings

Pixel 7a first impressions: Google's new affordable phone shares the excellent DNA of its bigger siblings
May 11, 2023
By Vijay Anand  May 11, 2023 1:22:46 AM IST (Updated)

Google Pixel 7a: The smartphone, which will be available in Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue) colour variants for Rs 43,999 — the same price point as its predecessor, the well-received Pixel 6a — comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It is available for sale starting May 11.

Google has just announced the most affordable smartphone in its current lineup powered by the in-house Tensor G2 chipset — the Pixel 7a. The smartphone will be available in Charcoal (black), Snow (white) and the new Sea (blue) colour variants for Rs 43,999 — the same price point as its predecessor, the well-received Pixel 6a.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, as expected, an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.


Google announced a slew of launch offers that could knock down the price of the smartphone further, plus a few added benefits:
