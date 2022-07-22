Pixel 6a: This is where Google cut corners to make this smartphone ‘affordable’

Google has outdone itself this year with the Pixel 6 series and is its way of telling the smartphone world that the Pixel can be so much more than just a phone that takes really good photos.

For years, the Xa in the Pixel series has been a fan favourite for the most apparent reason. You get the flagship experience at a budget price — stock Android, security updates for an extended period of time and of course the camera. But this year, things are a little different.

This year’s flagship from Google, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro — priced at $599 and $899 respectively — are devices that are ready to compete with the likes of Apple and Samsung, especially performance-wise with the new Google Tensor chip and the enhanced camera setup with 50 MP sensors, an upgrade from the previous 12 MP in their predecessors.

It is the focus on the Tensor chip this year that has created a rift between the Pixel 6/6 Pro and the Pixel 6a. While the flagships are moving towards a premium price point, the Pixel 6a seems to be still stuck in the past. The predecessors of the “affordable smartphone” had the same sensors as their flagship counterparts but this year, the case is different. The Pixel 6a has the sensors used in Pixel 5, Pixel 4 and even Pixel 3. And it gets worse.

The AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a refresh rate of 90 Hz (adaptive 120 Hz on the Pixel 6 Pro) is replaced with an OLED panel with HDR and a 60 Hz refresh rate, which is kind of a bummer for a smartphone in 2022 priced at Rs 43,999 ($449). The Pixel 6a also replaces the glass back with a plastic one, leaving no room for wireless charging, and the Gorilla Glass Victus on the front is swapped with Gorilla Glass 3.

The device also has the smallest battery amongst the three at 4,400 mAh but for the 6.1-inch display, Google is claiming a battery life of over 24 hours on a single charge. The charging speed has also come down from 30 W to 18 W. Another corner that the company has cut is the waterproofing at IP67 as compared to the IP68 in the other two.

The supposedly budget smartphone is available in only the 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant in India and is the first device to be officially launched by Google in three years. So, as much as it is a delight like no other for Pixel loyalists, they also do not have many options. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are available on Amazon starting at close to Rs 60,000 but without a warranty, as the models are imported and not meant for the Indian market.

The Pixel 6a is a good device, no doubt about that, and can last you longer with a guaranteed five years worth of security updates, but is it worth the Rs 43,999 price tag? Not really. Smartphone companies are so concerned with providing the “flagship” experience that the market is full of devices with competitive specifications at every price range.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 and the OnePlus 9RT 5G offer a better user experience at around the same price, starting with bigger AMOLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate.