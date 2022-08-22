Have a Pixel 6a but no Android 13 yet? Here's how you can get it immediately

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Google rolled out the Android 13 update for Pixel devices last week but not all the Pixels have received the update. If you come in the latter category, here is what you can do to skip the queue and get Android 13 on your Pixel right away.

On August 15, Google suddenly announced that it is rolling out Android 13 for eligible Pixel smartphines (Pixel 4 and later).

This took nearly everyone by surprise as most Pixel owners had just been waiting for the August security patch. However, despite the announcement, Android 13 became available to Pixel owners only in the United States just last Friday.

As of right now, there is no indication as to when Google's latest Android OS version will hit Pixel users internationaly — including owners of the brand new Pixel 6a that released in India late last month.

However, there is a way to get out of whatever arbitrary queue Google has put you in, and get Android 13 right away on your Pixel device.

So, how do I get Android 13 on my Pixel 6a?

While announcing Android 13 in May this year, Google had said its latest OS would arrive only on the Pixel 4 series and later. This includes, in reverse order of release, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5a, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.

If you're among those that simply must have Android 13 right now, here's a hack.

The first step is to enrol in Google’s Android Beta Program, which allows users to test the beta version of not only the latest Android, but also various apps and other minor updates on eligible android smartphones.

However, since the final build has been released to the public (nearly), once you register, you will get not the beta version, but the public release version.

To sign up for the beta programme, go to its official website and log in to the same Google account that you use on your phone.

Tap on the “See eligible devices” on top and your Pixel device should be listed on the page. Hit the “Opt in” button and a window with terms and conditions will pop up. Agree to them and click on “Confirm and Enroll”.

Now that you are a part of the beta programme, go to Settings>System>System Update on your phone and check for an update. The Android 13 update should be available for you, which you can install on your phone right away.

Once you have installed the update on your device, the next step is to opt out of the beta programme. You can do it exactly the way you opted in.

Now generally if you were running your device on a beta version, Google would warn you that once you have opted out, an update will be delivered to your phone that will wipe its data and put it back on a stable build. You would still see the warning but since you are already on a stable build, there will be no wiping of data.