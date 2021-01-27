Pine Labs launches AllTap App for small merchants to accept contactless payments via their smartphones

Merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has today launched an AllTap app with am aim to accelerate digital payments adoption in India. Specially designed for small merchants, this free to download app can enable the user to immediately start accepting digital payments without the need of any additional hardware. As of now, the app Pine Labs AllTap app is available on Google Play Store

All you need is an NFC-enabled smartphone. Coupled with the ‘tap and pay’ feature within the AllTap, merchants can convert their smartphone into a payment acceptance device. Pine Labs claims that this can activated within minutes and merchants can avail a host of other additional features such as converting a transaction into Pay Later EMIs.

Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs said, “We heard from small merchants, taxi drivers, self-employed individuals, tuition-givers, and several other solopreneurs, who wanted a simple digital payments acceptance solution.” He added, “AllTapcomes with a cutting-edge contactless payments technology and requires no additional hardware for merchants to start accepting digital payments. Their NFC-enabled smartphone is now a payments acceptance device.”

Pine Labs’ app is certified by the Payment Council of India (PCI), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard and Amex. The team added that with this app merchant can now switch to contactless digital payment, accept digital payments acceptance during door-step delivery, reduce the checkout time delays through quick tap-and-go payments.

Sanjeev Kumar, CTO, Pine Labs said, “With AllTap, we are offering merchants a robust PCI-compliant Contactless Payments on COTS (CPoC) solution. This ensures all tap and pay transactions are fully secure. Our PCI-CPoC listing underwent an extensive audit and certification from PCI SSC and leading networks Visa, RuPay, Mastercard, and Amex.”