Business Pine Labs launches AllTap App for small merchants to accept contactless payments via their smartphones Updated : January 27, 2021 04:27 PM IST Pine Labs' app is certified by the Payment Council of India (PCI), RuPay, Visa, Mastercard and Amex. Specially designed for small merchants, this free to download app can enable the user to immediately start accepting digital payments without the need of any additional hardware.